Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc (AD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $37.48 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $4.55 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 131.2% to $60.33 million from $26.09 million last year.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.48 Mln. vs. $4.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $60.33 Mln vs. $26.09 Mln last year.

