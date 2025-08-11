Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (USM) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $31 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $916 million from $927 million last year.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

