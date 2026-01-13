Array Digital Infrastructure Closes $1.018 Bln Spectrum Sale To AT&T; Declares Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (AD) announced the successful closing of its previously announced agreement with AT&T (T) to sell a portion of the company's retained spectrum licenses. The transaction was completed for a total consideration of $1.018 billion.

This sale advances Array's strategic objective, first outlined on May 28, 2024, to opportunistically monetize spectrum assets that were not included in the earlier transaction with T-Mobile, which closed on August 1, 2025.

Following the completion of the AT&T transaction, Array's Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $10.25 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. The dividend will be payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 23, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.