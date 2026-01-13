Markets
Array Digital Infrastructure Closes $1.018 Bln Spectrum Sale To AT&T; Declares Special Dividend

January 13, 2026 — 08:51 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (AD) announced the successful closing of its previously announced agreement with AT&T (T) to sell a portion of the company's retained spectrum licenses. The transaction was completed for a total consideration of $1.018 billion.

This sale advances Array's strategic objective, first outlined on May 28, 2024, to opportunistically monetize spectrum assets that were not included in the earlier transaction with T-Mobile, which closed on August 1, 2025.

Following the completion of the AT&T transaction, Array's Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $10.25 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. The dividend will be payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 23, 2026.

