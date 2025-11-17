Array Digital Infrastructure (AD) Price Target Decreased by 18.01% to 62.81

The average one-year price target for Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) has been revised to $62.81 / share. This is a decrease of 18.01% from the prior estimate of $76.61 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $59.91 to a high of $66.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.90% from the latest reported closing price of $45.88 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,430K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares , representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 69.81% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,816K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,049K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares , representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 38.45% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 757K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 55.89% over the last quarter.

