Markets

Array Completes Sale Of Select Spectrum Assets To AT&T For $1.018 Bln

January 13, 2026 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.SM (AD) Tuesday announced the successful closing of the previously announced agreement with AT&T (T) to sell a portion of the company's retained spectrum licenses for total consideration of $1.018 billion.

The transaction furthers the objective announced on May 28, 2024, to opportunistically monetize the spectrum that was not included in the sale to T-Mobile that closed on August 1, 2025.

Following the close of the AT&T transaction, the Array Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $10.25 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. The special dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2026.

"We are pleased with the significant value realized in this sale," said Anthony Carlson, President and CEO. "And we are continuing to return value to our shareholders in the form of a special dividend."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.