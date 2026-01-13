Array Completes Sale Of Select Spectrum Assets To AT&T For $1.018 Bln

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.SM (AD) Tuesday announced the successful closing of the previously announced agreement with AT&T (T) to sell a portion of the company's retained spectrum licenses for total consideration of $1.018 billion.

The transaction furthers the objective announced on May 28, 2024, to opportunistically monetize the spectrum that was not included in the sale to T-Mobile that closed on August 1, 2025.

Following the close of the AT&T transaction, the Array Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $10.25 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. The special dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2026.

"We are pleased with the significant value realized in this sale," said Anthony Carlson, President and CEO. "And we are continuing to return value to our shareholders in the form of a special dividend."

