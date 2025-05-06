ARRAY BIOPHARMA Earnings Results: $ARRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARRAY BIOPHARMA ($ARRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $302,360,000, beating estimates of $269,720,548 by $32,639,452.
ARRAY BIOPHARMA Insider Trading Activity
ARRAY BIOPHARMA insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.
- NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697
ARRAY BIOPHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of ARRAY BIOPHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 7,433,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,899,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 5,282,916 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,908,812
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,036,628 shares (+294.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,421,233
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,466,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,940,359
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 3,020,200 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,242,008
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP removed 2,598,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,693,254
- ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG removed 2,551,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,408,040
ARRAY BIOPHARMA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
ARRAY BIOPHARMA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025
