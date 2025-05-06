ARRAY BIOPHARMA Earnings Results: $ARRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARRAY BIOPHARMA ($ARRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $302,360,000, beating estimates of $269,720,548 by $32,639,452.

ARRAY BIOPHARMA Insider Trading Activity

ARRAY BIOPHARMA insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

ARRAY BIOPHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of ARRAY BIOPHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARRAY BIOPHARMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

ARRAY BIOPHARMA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025

