Arqit Quantum Partners With Oracle Defense Ecosystem

(RTTNews) - Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), announced its selection as a member of the newly launched Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a global initiative to modernize defense technology and tackle emerging cyber threats.

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem, unveiled at the Oracle Defense Tech Summit in Austin, Texas, brings together defense experts and technology partners to accelerate innovation and enhance security capabilities.

Arqit's participation will facilitate wider deployment of its SKA-Platform, which secures data in motion, process, and at rest from quantum computing threats.

Members will benefit from Oracle's extensive sales support, global cloud marketplace presence, and streamlined Secure Cloud Computing Architecture or SCCA compliance, allowing faster and standardized deployment of secure cloud solutions.

Sean Carnew, Arqit's Senior Director for Government and Defense, emphasized the company's vital role in protecting critical infrastructure in a post-quantum world.

CEO Andy Leaver highlighted that this partnership aligns with Arqit's mission to deliver quantum-safe security essential for mission success.

Currently, ARQQ is trading at $37.14, up by 19.71 percent on the Nasdaq.

