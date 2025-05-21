$ARQ stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARQ stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,189,401 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARQ:
$ARQ Insider Trading Activity
$ARQ insiders have traded $ARQ stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH M WONG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $73,760 and 1 sale selling 6,596 shares for an estimated $30,869.
- ROBERT E. RASMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 20,718 shares for an estimated $81,761 and 0 sales.
- JEREMY WILLIAMSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 400 shares for an estimated $1,607 and 1 sale selling 5,233 shares for an estimated $24,490.
- CLAIBORNE BENSON SMITH (Gen Counsel, Corp Secretary) sold 5,202 shares for an estimated $24,345
- STACIA HANSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,557 shares for an estimated $16,646
$ARQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ARQ stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,149,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,701,851
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 693,652 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,892,528
- INVESCO LTD. removed 688,791 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,872,258
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 595,855 shares (+568.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,484,715
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 555,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,316,435
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 374,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,562,607
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 288,701 shares (+2853.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,203,883
