$ARQ stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARQ stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,189,401 of trading volume.

$ARQ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ARQ:

$ARQ insiders have traded $ARQ stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH M WONG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $73,760 and 1 sale selling 6,596 shares for an estimated $30,869 .

and 1 sale selling 6,596 shares for an estimated . ROBERT E. RASMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 20,718 shares for an estimated $81,761 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEREMY WILLIAMSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 400 shares for an estimated $1,607 and 1 sale selling 5,233 shares for an estimated $24,490 .

and 1 sale selling 5,233 shares for an estimated . CLAIBORNE BENSON SMITH (Gen Counsel, Corp Secretary) sold 5,202 shares for an estimated $24,345

STACIA HANSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,557 shares for an estimated $16,646

$ARQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ARQ stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

