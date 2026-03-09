Arq, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Arq, Inc. (ARQ) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$50.03 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$50.03 million, or -$1.20 per share. This compares with -$1.34 million, or -$0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $29.43 million from $27.04 million last year.

Arq, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

