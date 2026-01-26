Markets

Aroundtown Launches EUR 250 Mln Share Buyback

January 26, 2026 — 03:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE, AT), a real estate company, on Monday announced a shareholder distribution through a share buyback programme of up to 250 million euros, set to launch on January 26, and carried out throughout the year.

The company cited strong 2025 performance, including robust operations, improved financial stability, lower financing costs, and successful disposals.

The company said the current share price does not fully reflect its improved position and the market environment, and the buyback is part of capital recycling measures to use disposal proceeds accretively.

Aroundtown SA is currently trading 3.55% higher at 2.5660 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.