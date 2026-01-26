Aroundtown Launches EUR 250 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE, AT), a real estate company, on Monday announced a shareholder distribution through a share buyback programme of up to 250 million euros, set to launch on January 26, and carried out throughout the year.

The company cited strong 2025 performance, including robust operations, improved financial stability, lower financing costs, and successful disposals.

The company said the current share price does not fully reflect its improved position and the market environment, and the buyback is part of capital recycling measures to use disposal proceeds accretively.

Aroundtown SA is currently trading 3.55% higher at 2.5660 on the XETRA.

