Armstrong World Industries Inc. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $66.8 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $69.1 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $409.9 million from $382.7 million last year.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.8 Mln. vs. $69.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $409.9 Mln vs. $382.7 Mln last year.

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