Armstrong World (AWI) to Reduce Carbon with New Ceiling Panels

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI unveils Ultima Low Embodied Carbon (LEC) ceiling panels to aid building owners, architects and contractors in reducing environmental impact. The move signifies the company's continued focus on expanding its range of products aimed at reducing the environmental impact of buildings.



Armstrong aims to offer products supporting decarbonization and circularity in the built environment. Its latest offerings, Ultima LEC and Ultima Templok Energy Saving Ceiling panels are developed with sustainable solutions and aim to lower carbon emissions throughout a building's lifecycle.



Ultima LEC, utilizing wood-based biochar technology, reduces embodied carbon by 43%. These panels boast USDA-verified 100% biobased content, positioning them as the market's lowest embodied carbon mineral fiber acoustical ceiling panel.



The company is optimistic about the impact of its sustainable solutions on reducing carbon in building operations and materials. AWI looks forward to aiding building owners, architects and contractors in achieving their sustainability objectives with these products.

Price Performance

AWI’s shares have soared 76.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 53.3% growth. The company is benefiting from investment in product innovation & digitization and accretive acquisitions. The company has been strategically investing in new products, sales and support services and advanced manufacturing capabilities.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Architectural Specialties segment has been leveraging the new product platforms that it has been acquiring in the past several years. This enabled the company to create the scale and reach of Armstrong to penetrate the specialty ceiling and wall category further, participating in more spaces and commercial buildings and, importantly, in larger, more complex jobs.



Although inflationary pressure and higher SG&A expenses are concerns, its regular investment in growth initiatives and technology advancement is commendable. The company expects to achieve positive EBITDA in 2024 on the back of its digital initiatives along with other growth initiatives.



Earnings estimates for 2024 have moved up to $5.89 per share from $5.74 in the past 30 days, indicating 10.7% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Armstrong World currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector:



M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. MPTI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.8% and 58.6%, respectively, from the previous year.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2024 EPS indicates an improvement of 20.7% from the prior-year levels.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY’s fiscal 2025 sales indicates a rise of 7.6% year over year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.