The Arms Race Has Gone Airborne: What Investors Need to Know

The next stage of drone warfare isn't coming. It's already here. And the investment implications are bigger than most investors realize.

Cameron Chell, CEO and Executive Chairman of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO), has spent over 25 years building drone systems for military, public safety, and commercial applications. His view on where the industry stands right now is blunt: if your offensive or defensive systems aren't deploying autonomous, AI-enabled drones today, they're already outdated.

That's the thesis driving a defense sector super cycle—and it's not consumer demand or hype behind it. It's geopolitics.

Edge AI Turns Drones Into Independent Decision-Makers

The concept that's accelerating everything is edge AI—putting computing power directly on the drone so it can process data, make decisions, and execute missions without relying on an internet connection or cloud infrastructure. Chell says even Draganfly's least expensive drone has compute capacity comparable to NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

That matters because connectivity has always been the weak link. Early countermeasures against small drones focused on jamming the GPS signal or severing the radio frequency link between the drone and its operator.

Edge AI eliminates that vulnerability. A drone equipped with onboard intelligence can navigate by visual recognition, assess changing conditions like terrain or weather, and even call off a mission autonomously if conditions change.

The implications extend well beyond the battlefield. But it's the defense applications that are drawing the most capital right now.

Swarm Technology Changes the Math on Defense

The economics of modern drone warfare have flipped the traditional cost equation. Instead of firing a single missile system costing millions of dollars at a target, an attacker can deploy dozens or hundreds of inexpensive drones to overwhelm defensive systems at a fraction of the price. No existing surface-to-air defense can currently handle 50 or 500 drones arriving simultaneously, regardless of how expensive that system is.

Draganfly is building toward that future through its partnership with Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN). In late March, the two companies announced a successful SwarmOS integration milestone, completing a flight simulation that validated decentralized autonomous swarming across Draganfly's drone platforms.

Unlike traditional swarm systems that rely on a single leader drone directing the group, Palladyne's SwarmOS enables multiple drones within a swarm to act as independent decision-makers—perceiving their environment, collaborating with teammates, and adapting in real time without continuous communication links.

That capability aligns directly with what tier-one defense customers are asking for. Draganfly recently secured a contract to provide Flex FPV drones and training to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command units, and the company completed an exclusive capabilities demonstration for the Canadian Armed Forces following participation in Canada's MINERVA working group—an initiative tied to Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Defense Industrial Strategy emphasizing sovereign drone capabilities.

A Policy-Driven Super Cycle With a Long Runway

Chell calls this a policy-driven super cycle, and the distinction matters. This isn't demand generated by consumers or driven by a tech trend. National security interests around the world are forcing governments to pour money into drone capabilities because the cost of not doing so risks the security of entire nations.

The Middle East conflict has accelerated the timeline dramatically. One of the wealthiest regions on the planet, home to some of the most expensive and critical infrastructure in the world, now needs drone defense systems immediately. The investment numbers that the industry had been projecting, according to Chell, are about to get blown out of the water.

For investors trying to time this cycle, the revenue picture is still early. Chell says the industry is just now seeing the front edge of revenue scaling, with 2027 projected as the breakout year for meaningful top-line growth across the sector. Military procurement cycles that used to take years have compressed to one or two years, and the first sizable contract awards are starting to land now.

Draganfly's Full Product Line Is the Strategic Bet

What separates Draganfly from most competitors, Chell argues, is its full product line. The company has four drone systems on production lines and a fifth in development, ranging from small five-inch first-person-view tactical drones to the Outrider—a nine-foot, dual-diesel-engine platform with seven-hour endurance and 100-pound lift capacity. All are designed to be interoperable.

That ecosystem approach matters because real-world operations rarely need just one type of drone. A surveillance mission may require a separate strike drone, then a target acquisition platform, then a logistics delivery system. Chell says the only other company in the world with a comparable full product line is DJI, which employs roughly 10,000 engineers.

Draganfly is also pursuing vertical integration through acquisitions to secure its supply chain and manage proprietary IP—while still maintaining partnerships with sensor providers, software developers, and motor manufacturers across the broader drone supply chain.

The Commercial Upside Beyond Defense

The defense applications are what's pulling capital into the sector now. But Chell draws a parallel to the early internet era that's worth considering. 20 years ago, the internet was essentially replacing the yellow pages. Nobody could have imagined what it would become. Chell sees the same trajectory for drones: they collect data better, communicate better, and deliver goods better than any alternative.

The transformation of military drone technology into commercial applications could be as economically significant as the internet itself. That's a bold claim, and it will take longer than anyone wants. But the underlying capability—autonomous machines making real-world decisions based on real-world data—has applications across agriculture, infrastructure inspection, logistics, public safety, and beyond.

For now, the investment case is simpler: global defense budgets are expanding, procurement timelines are compressing, and the companies building interoperable, AI-enabled drone ecosystems are positioned at the front of a multi-year spending wave. The revenue hasn't fully materialized yet. But the contracts are starting to land.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.