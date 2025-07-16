Armlogi Holding Corp. Approved as Fulfillment Partner for TikTok Shop Warehouse Program

Armlogi Holding Corp. has been approved as a fulfillment partner for TikTok Shop, enhancing order fulfillment capabilities across multiple U.S. states.

Armlogi Holding Corp. has been approved as a fulfillment partner in TikTok Shop's warehouse program, enhancing its operational capacity with over 1.3 million square feet dedicated to fulfilling TikTok orders across several U.S. states. This partnership enables TikTok Shop sellers to provide fast, localized delivery for categories such as home goods and electronics, while also ensuring compliance with service level agreements. Armlogi's integration with TikTok Shop facilitates real-time inventory management and order automation, streamlining operations for merchants. The initiative is expected to create more than 50 jobs initially, with potential growth linked to increasing order demands, particularly during peak sales periods. CEO Aidy Chou emphasized the company's commitment to advancing the e-commerce landscape and improving customer experiences through this collaboration.

Potential Positives

Armlogi has been approved as a fulfillment partner in TikTok Shop's warehouse program, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the e-commerce sector.

The company has allocated over 1,300,000 square feet of operational capacity for TikTok-related fulfillment, showcasing its readiness to meet significant demand and scale operations as needed.

This partnership is expected to support over 50 warehouse jobs initially, with potential for future job growth, contributing positively to local employment and the U.S. logistics ecosystem.

The integration with TikTok Shop allows Armlogi to provide localized fulfillment, significantly reducing delivery times for merchants, thereby improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which include uncertainties that may affect the company's actual performance.

The emphasis on the potential for job creation is modest, indicating that the initial impact may be limited and dependent on future order growth.

There is no clear financial outlook or revenue projections provided, which raises concerns about the immediate economic impact of this partnership with TikTok Shop.

FAQ

What is Armlogi Holding Corp.?

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider specializing in supply-chain solutions for order fulfillment.

What partnership did Armlogi announce?

Armlogi announced its approval as a fulfillment partner in TikTok Shop's warehouse program, enhancing order fulfillment for TikTok sellers.

How much operational capacity has Armlogi allocated for TikTok Shop?

Armlogi has allocated over 1,300,000 square feet of operational capacity across several states for TikTok-related fulfillment activities.

What services does Armlogi offer to its clients?

Armlogi provides services such as order picking, packing, shipment processing, real-time inventory syncing, returns handling, and more.

What impact will this initiative have on employment?

The partnership is expected to directly support over 50 warehouse jobs initially, with potential for expansion as order volume grows.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WALNUT, CA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that it has been approved as a fulfillment partner as part of TikTok Shop's TikTok Shop warehouse program.





Across sites in California, Texas, Illinois, an\d New Jersey, Armlogi has allocated over 1,300,000 square feet of operational capacity for TikTok-related fulfillment activities, with room for further scale depending on order growth and seasonal demand.





Armlogi warehouses primarily support categories including home goods, electronics, fashion, and consumer products. By leveraging Armlogi's U.S. warehouse footprint, TikTok Shop cross-border sellers can offer localized fulfillment, reducing delivery times from weeks to a few days, while complying with platform service level agreements.





Through an integration with TikTok Shop, Armlogi ensures real-time inventory syncing, order flow automation, and shipment tracking—delivering superior operational efficiency and accuracy for merchants and sellers on TikTok Shop. This opportunity is expected to directly support over 50 warehouse jobs initially, with the potential to expand as order volume increases, particularly during seasonal sales and platform campaigns. With over 1,300,000 square feet across multiple fulfillment centers, Armlogi is fully equipped to handle peak-season spikes.





"Working with a global leader like TikTok Shop demonstrates our commitment to serving the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. "Being among the U.S. 3PLs integrated into TikTok's warehouse program validates our technological capabilities. Our extensive warehouse network and advanced API integration enable TikTok Shop sellers to deliver the fast, reliable service that today's consumers expect."





In addition to warehousing, Armlogi provides comprehensive value-added services including order picking, packing, shipment processing, real-time inventory synchronization, returns handling, relabeling, and container unloading as part of a full-service fulfillment solution.





"This initiative reinforces our ongoing investment in the U.S. logistics ecosystem, contributing to regional employment and supporting the growth of digital commerce infrastructure," added Mr. Chou. "As TikTok Shop continues to reshape the retail landscape, we're proud to provide an exceptional customer experience."







About Armlogi Holding Corp.







Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit



www.armlogi.com



.







