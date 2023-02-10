Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)

Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 378.34% and an increase in total ownership of 5.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.78% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyclo Therapeutics is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 222.78% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58.

The projected annual revenue for Cyclo Therapeutics is $3MM, an increase of 64.09%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTH is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 456K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 48K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 31.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTH by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). The company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development.

