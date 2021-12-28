Armis Picks Radware to Provide Cloud Security for AWS

Unified asset visibility and security platform provider Armis has selected Radware Ltd.’s (RDWR) cloud native protector to defend its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment.

Radware engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers.

With this move, Armis seeks to bolster its cloud security posture and identify potential vulnerabilities before they become threats. Also, it wants to present DevOps team with full visibility and control of its public cloud environment.

Radware will help Armis to remotely track assets, supervise access to sensitive resources, and detect suspicious activity. Also, its system will automate the manual analysis and inform Armis of any publicly exposed assets and potential cyberattacks to help the company prioritize its work.

The Director of public cloud sales at Radware, Gilad Barzilay, said, “Cloud-native companies like Armis have unique and constantly shifting security requirements that need specialized solutions. Our Cloud Native Protector not only secures Armis’ cloud workloads but also is continually assessing risks and improving visibility and governance of their cloud.”

Analyst’s Rating

Last month, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded rating on Radware to Hold from Buy.

Based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Radware price target of $40.63 implies 0.5% downside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 32.6% over the past six months.

Positive Sentiments

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Radware, with 54.5% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to RDWR stock over the past 30 days.

Related News:

KKR Ups Share Buyback Authority to $500M; Street Says Buy

Sutro and Tasly Enter Agreement to Develop STRO-002 in Greater China

I-Mab to Start Phase 2 Trial of Enoblituzumab in China

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.