Armata Posts 59 Percent Q2 Revenue Jump

Key Points - GAAP revenue was $2.2 million, outpacing the $1.38 million GAAP consensus estimate due to strong grant and award funding.

- Net loss widened significantly to $0.45 per share (GAAP).

- Armata achieved a major milestone with positive topline results from its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of AP-SA02 for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP), a clinical-stage biotech developing bacteriophage therapies for drug-resistant bacterial infections, released its second-quarter results on August 12, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $2.2 million, beating analyst GAAP revenue estimates of $1.38 million, mostly due to grant and award funding led by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The period was defined by major clinical progress—positive Phase 1b/2a results for its AP-SA02 candidate—yet also by continued financial strain as Armata seeks new funding for future trials.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.45) $(0.39) $0.25 (280.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $2.2 million $1.38 million — N/A Research and Development Expense $6.4 million $8.5 million (24.7%) General and Administrative Expense $2.6 million $3.4 million (23.5%) Loss from Operations $(6.8 million) $(11.9 million) -42.9%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Armata Pharmaceuticals develops bacteriophage-based therapeutics, which use specialized viruses known as phages to attack and destroy bacteria. The company targets some of the most challenging bacterial infections, especially those resistant to traditional antibiotics, aiming to address a critical and growing global health issue.

Recently, Armata has concentrated on advancing its two lead candidates—AP-SA02 for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (a severe bloodstream infection) and AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, including those affecting individuals with cystic fibrosis and other types of bronchiectasis. Key factors for success include progressing clinical trials, ensuring the efficacy and safety of these therapies, and scaling up proprietary manufacturing for high-purity phage products. Securing partnerships and funding from organizations like the Department of Defense and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation remains essential to maintain development momentum.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Developments

The quarter was marked by notable GAAP revenue growth due to grant and award funding. GAAP revenue increased to $2.2 million, with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense playing a prominent role. This uptick came despite Armata not having any commercial products on the market yet. As a result, the operating loss narrowed to $6.8 million from $11.9 million in the prior-year period (GAAP), thanks also to significant cost reductions.

General and administrative expense (GAAP) also fell 23.8% compared to Q2 2024.

Armata delivered a pivotal clinical milestone during the quarter. On May 19, it announced positive topline results from the Phase 1b/2a diSArm trial of AP-SA02, an intravenous bacteriophage therapy for treating Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

The study met all primary endpoints, demonstrating safety, tolerability, and clinical response in the intent-to-treat population.

No treatment-related serious adverse events were observed, reinforcing the safety profile of the therapy. Management plans to hold an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2025, with the aim of launching a Phase 3 pivotal trial in 2026.

Non-cash accounting charges had an outsized effect on net income (GAAP), driving a much deeper loss than expected. Interest expense and changes in the fair value of convertible debt contributed to a net loss of $16.3 million (GAAP), a reversal from the prior period’s positive net income, which was inflated by a gain on debt valuation changes. The company’s use of grant funding to offset expenses, combined with its cost controls, helped reduce the core operating loss, but liquidity remained tight with just $4.3 million in cash at quarter end.

To bolster its balance sheet, Armata secured a $15 million loan from Innoviva shortly after the quarter closed, and received an additional $4.65 million in non-dilutive government funding. These injections were critical as cash burn outpaced resources on hand. Liabilities (GAAP) rose to $150.3 million as of June 30, 2025, while the stockholders’ deficit (GAAP) deepened to $69.5 million as of June 30, 2025. Partnerships and non-dilutive awards remain central to funding ongoing and future clinical trials.

Product Pipeline and Clinical Progress

Armata’s lead development programs focus on bacteriophage therapies—medicines built from viruses that specifically infect pathogenic bacteria without harming human cells. AP-SA02 is being developed to treat Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections, which can be life-threatening and are increasingly difficult to treat with conventional antibiotics. The positive results from the diSArm trial marked a major step forward for the candidate, showing improved patient outcomes without additional safety risks. This represented the first clear clinical evidence for intravenous phage therapy’s effectiveness in a randomized, controlled setting.

Meanwhile, the company’s second lead program, AP-PA02, targets Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. These infections often impact patients with cystic fibrosis or chronic lung disease. While Armata did not disclose new data for AP-PA02 during the quarter, management confirmed prior promising results and signaled a continued focus on trial advancement. The company’s growth prospects are heavily tied to moving both programs into larger, late-stage studies, and manufacturing capacity will be tested if trials or regulatory approvals accelerate.

Manufacturing remains a cornerstone of Armata’s strategy. Unlike some rivals, Armata maintains in-house current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) capabilities, ensuring the consistent, high-purity phage preparations needed for both trials and eventual commercialization. This level of control is critical for therapies intended to meet regulatory standards and treat systemic infections.

On the funding front, Armata’s financials show a persistent reliance on external support. Grant and award revenue, such as the recent Department of Defense infusion, offsets some of the heavy research and development spending required for late-stage programs. The recent $15 million loan and further government support are designed to extend the company’s runway to advance its studies, but ongoing operational losses highlight continued funding needs before product launches can be expected.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Management did not provide detailed forward guidance on revenue or earnings for either the next quarter or fiscal 2025. Instead, leadership emphasized the next set of clinical and regulatory milestones. The company’s publicly stated goals include an end-of-Phase 2 FDA meeting in late 2025 and a Phase 3 enrollment launch for AP-SA02 in 2026. The results from these milestones are expected to shape the medium-term trajectory for Armata’s pipeline and valuation.

With core operations continuing to generate losses and cash burn running high, investors should focus closely on Armata’s ongoing funding streams, the sustainability of grant revenue, and the ability to meet future debt obligations. External financing and partnership milestones could determine whether the company advances toward commercialization. ARMP does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

