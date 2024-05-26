News & Insights

Armada Metals Expands with Midwest Lithium Acquisition

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. has announced a binding agreement to acquire Midwest Lithium Limited, an explorer of hard rock lithium projects in the USA, which will result in Midwest shareholders owning 50% of Armada post-deal. The acquisition aligns with Armada’s strategy to bolster critical metal supplies and includes a capital raise of at least A$5 million to fund exploration in South Dakota’s lithium-rich Black Hills district. This move marks a significant step for Armada, diversifying its portfolio and expanding into the American lithium market.

