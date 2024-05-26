Armada Metals Expands with Midwest Lithium Acquisition

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. has announced a binding agreement to acquire Midwest Lithium Limited, an explorer of hard rock lithium projects in the USA, which will result in Midwest shareholders owning 50% of Armada post-deal. The acquisition aligns with Armada’s strategy to bolster critical metal supplies and includes a capital raise of at least A$5 million to fund exploration in South Dakota’s lithium-rich Black Hills district. This move marks a significant step for Armada, diversifying its portfolio and expanding into the American lithium market.

For further insights into AU:AMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.