Armada Metals AGM: Unanimous Resolutions Passed

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. successfully passed all four resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including two special resolutions. The adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Richard (Rick) Anthon were among the ordinary resolutions approved unanimously on a poll. The special resolutions included approval for additional placement capacity and renewal of the Proportional Takeover Provisions in the Constitution.

