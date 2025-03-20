Armada Hoffler Secures Three New Office Leases at The Interlock in Atlanta

Armada Hoffler announces three new office leases at The Interlock, totaling 20,000 square feet, enhancing its tenant mix.

Quiver AI Summary

Armada Hoffler has announced the signing of three new office leases totaling around 20,000 square feet at The Interlock in Atlanta, which includes tenants from diverse industries such as private equity, digital marketing, and law. This follows previous lease agreements with The Gathering Spot and F1® Arcade, showcasing a strong recovery in demand for office space after WeWork's exit. CEO Shawn Tibbetts expressed excitement about attracting new companies to the development, which features modern amenities and promotes a vibrant business community. The Interlock has become a sought-after destination for businesses seeking flexible workspaces in a dynamic environment. The transactions were facilitated by Kevin Driver and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners.

Potential Positives

Armada Hoffler successfully secured three new office leases totaling approximately 20,000 square feet, demonstrating strong demand for space at The Interlock.

The leasing of office space previously vacated by WeWork indicates a significant rebound in the local real estate market.

The diverse range of newly signed tenants from different industries enhances the building's appeal and contributes to a dynamic business environment.

The Interlock continues to position itself as a desirable destination for modern, flexible workspaces, featuring high-end amenities that attract businesses.

Potential Negatives

The announcement emphasizes backfilling space previously occupied by WeWork, indicating potential past instability in tenancy and reliance on leasing to recover from a major tenant's departure.

The need to secure new leases to fill almost all of the former WeWork office space could imply concerns about the overall demand and financial health of the market for office space in the area.

Despite securing new tenants, there may be lingering reputational impacts from the high-profile departure of WeWork, which could affect investor confidence in future leasing activities.

FAQ

What companies signed new leases at The Interlock?

The new leases at The Interlock were signed by Directional Capital, Look Listen, and Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir, LLC.

How much office space was leased at The Interlock?

Approximately 20,000 square feet of office space was leased at The Interlock.

What does The Interlock offer to businesses?

The Interlock offers modern office spaces, restaurants, retail, and entertainment options in a vibrant neighborhood.

Who represented the landlord in the lease transactions?

Kevin Driver and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord in the lease transactions.

What is Armada Hoffler’s focus as a company?

Armada Hoffler focuses on developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 5 purchases buying 137,106 shares for an estimated $1,325,268 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL A HOFFLER purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

LOUIS S HADDAD (CEO) purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

ERIC E. APPERSON (President of Construction) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $220,376

FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 4 purchases buying 9,905 shares for an estimated $103,897 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENNIS H. GARTMAN has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $97,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. CHERRY purchased 4,761 shares for an estimated $49,990

JAMES A CARROLL purchased 2,857 shares for an estimated $29,998

GEORGE F ALLEN purchased 952 shares for an estimated $9,996

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced the execution of three new office leases totaling approximately 20,000 square feet at The Interlock, one of Atlanta’s premier mixed-use developments. The Company finalized lease agreements with private equity firm Directional Capital, digital marketing firm Look Listen, and law firm Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir, LLC.







This announcement follows the highly anticipated news of the large and impactful new leases with The Gathering Spot and F1® Arcade at The Interlock.



The prime office space left vacant following WeWork’s departure has now been substantially leased, marking a strong rebound and renewed demand in the market.





The three new tenants represent a diverse array of industries and bring a dynamic range of talent to the building. These leases come as part of The Interlock’s ongoing commitment to curating a thriving, innovative community of businesses within one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods.





“We are thrilled to welcome three new companies to The Interlock and proud to have secured tenants to backfill nearly all of the former WeWork office space,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President at Armada Hoffler. “With the addition of The Gathering Spot and F1® Arcade, and these exciting new office leases, we’re seeing strong demand for space in this highly amenitized location. The Interlock is rapidly becoming a destination for businesses looking for modern, flexible workspaces in a thriving, community-focused environment.”





The Interlock’s innovative design features a mix of modern office spaces, restaurants, retail, and entertainment options. Its prime location and high-end amenities make it one of the most sought-after properties in Atlanta. As the property continues to thrive, The Interlock remains committed to fostering a diverse and dynamic ecosystem of businesses, entrepreneurs, and creatives in one of Atlanta’s most exciting neighborhoods.





Kevin Driver and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord in the transactions.







About Armada Hoffler







Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.







Contact:







Chelsea Forrest





Armada Hoffler





Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations





Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com





Phone: (757) 612-4248



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.