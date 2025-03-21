Armada Hoffler Secures Three New Office Leases at The Interlock

Armada Hoffler Properties AHH recently secured three new office leases with three tenants totaling approximately 20,000 square feet of space at one of Atlanta’s premier mixed-use developments, The Interlock.

The office space that remained unoccupied after the WeWork exit has now been nearly leased, indicating the office market’s strong rebound and renewed demand.

The three new tenants, private equity firm Directional Capital, digital marketing firm Look Listen, and law firm Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir, LLC, represent a diverse array of industries and bring a dynamic range of talent to the building.

These leases are part of The Interlock's commitment to creating a thriving, innovative community of businesses in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods.

The Interlock's design comprises modern office spaces, restaurants, retail and entertainment options. Its prime location and high-end facilities make it one of Atlanta's most desirable properties.

In addition to the above lease, the company has secured a few more leases in recent times. This month, the company had announced that the Formula1 hospitality brand, F1 Arcade, signed a 15,000-square-foot lease at The Interlock. In February 2025, it executed a large and impactful new lease with The Gathering Spot, totaling 58,000 square feet of space at The Interlock. With the addition of these new office leases, Armada Hoffler is seeing strong tenant demand for space at The Interlock.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 22.4% over the past three months against the industry’s growth of 2.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Welltower WELL and Sabra Healthcare REIT SBRA, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $4.90, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sabra’s full-year FFO per share is $1.49, which indicates an increase of 3.5% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.