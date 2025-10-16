Markets
AHH

Armada Hoffler Appoints Shawn Tibbetts As New Chairman

October 16, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.(AHH), a real estate investment trust, said on Thursday that it has appointed Shawn J. Tibbetts as Chairman with effect from January 1, 2026.

In addition to his new role, Tibbetts will continue to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

As part of this transition, Lou Haddad, current Executive Chairman, will step down from his role with effect from January 1, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.