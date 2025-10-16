Armada Hoffler Appoints Shawn Tibbetts As New Chairman

(RTTNews) - Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.(AHH), a real estate investment trust, said on Thursday that it has appointed Shawn J. Tibbetts as Chairman with effect from January 1, 2026.

In addition to his new role, Tibbetts will continue to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

As part of this transition, Lou Haddad, current Executive Chairman, will step down from his role with effect from January 1, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.