Arm vs. Micron: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy?

Key Points

Arm recently announced it is getting into the silicon business by designing its own artificial intelligence chip, creating a massive new revenue opportunity.

Micron's revenue nearly tripled in its most recent quarter, but there are concerns about its long-term sales potential.

Even though Micron trades at a much lower valuation, Arm's growth drivers look more durable.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Over the past few years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a massive tailwind for companies across the semiconductor industry. Two notable beneficiaries of this boom have been Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Both companies play crucial roles in powering the data centers that train and run complex AI models.

But when investors weigh these two stocks against each other today, they face a fascinating trade-off. Micron is currently delivering explosive, triple-digit top-line growth and trades at a remarkably low valuation. Arm, meanwhile, trades at a sky-high premium but just announced a strategic shift that could fundamentally transform its business model over the long haul.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

So, which of these two chipmakers is the better buy for investors looking toward 2026 and beyond?

Arm's game-changing pivot

Until now, Arm's business model has primarily revolved around designing processor architectures and licensing them to other companies, rather than manufacturing its own silicon. This asset-light approach has allowed the company to command extraordinary profit margins (Arm boasted an adjusted gross margin of 98% in its most recent quarter), but it also means the company captures only a fraction of the total revenue generated by the chips it helps create.

However, the company just announced a major strategic shift: Arm is designing its own artificial general intelligence (AGI) central processing unit (CPU), with Meta Platforms as its lead partner.

This move into custom silicon represents an enormous new tailwind. Management anticipates that this new chip unit could generate $15 billion in annual sales within five years -- a significant addition to the approximately $4 billion of total company revenue it generated in fiscal 2025.

If the company executes on this vision, it would dramatically accelerate its overall growth trajectory while maintaining the strategic importance of its core licensing business.

And the company's underlying business is already demonstrating solid momentum. In its third quarter of fiscal 2026 (a period that ended on Dec. 31, 2025), Arm's revenue rose 26% year over year to $1.24 billion, up from roughly $984 million in the year-ago quarter. This top-line expansion was broad-based, with recurring royalty revenue surging 27% and license and other revenue jumping 25%. While these core operations are clearly thriving on their own, management's decision to capture more of the value chain by offering its own physical chips could morph into a powerful new financial engine over the long haul.

Micron's explosive growth and cyclical risks

Micron, on the other hand, is already seeing the kind of massive revenue surge that Arm is hoping for. In its fiscal second quarter of 2026 (a period that ended in late February), the memory specialist reported revenue of about $23.9 billion -- a staggering 196% increase from the year-ago period. At the same time, Micron's adjusted earnings per share skyrocketed to $12.20. And the momentum is only accelerating, with management guiding for fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $33.5 billion.

But despite these spectacular numbers, Micron's stock actually fell in the days following its earnings release.

The market's hesitation stems from the inherent cyclicality of the memory chip industry. Right now, demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI data centers is vastly outstripping supply, giving Micron incredible pricing power. But history shows that periods of tight supply and high prices eventually lead to significant capacity expansions, which in turn cause supply to catch up with demand and pricing power to collapse.

The verdict

When comparing the valuations of these two companies, the gap is breathtaking. As of this writing, Micron trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8. Arm, meanwhile, carries a staggering forward price-to-earnings ratio in the seventies.

It is easy to look at that disparity and conclude that Micron is the safer bet. But in the semiconductor industry, a low valuation often signals that the market believes earnings have peaked and are due for a cyclical decline. If memory pricing softens, Micron's bottom line will take a hit, making that seemingly cheap valuation eventually look like a trap in hindsight

Of course, Arm's valuation leaves very little room for error, and investors are clearly paying upfront for the anticipated success of its new silicon venture. But over the long haul, Arm's transition into designing its own AI chips arguably provides a more sustainable and durable growth driver. I believe paying a premium for a company with expanding structural advantages is wiser than trying to time the top of a memory cycle, making Arm the better buy today.

Should you buy stock in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.