ARM Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $215,725, and 6 are calls, amounting to $8,818,745.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $125.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.6 $14.4 $120.00 $7.2M 9.2K 6.9K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.15 $14.6 $14.6 $120.00 $1.4M 9.2K 1.9K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.25 $7.8 $8.05 $95.00 $85.2K 2.5K 106 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.1 $95.00 $70.4K 2.5K 193 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $13.85 $14.6 $120.00 $68.6K 9.2K 7.0K

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ARM Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 406,599, the price of ARM is down -2.67% at $101.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ARM Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $150. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $144.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



Latest Ratings for ARM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

