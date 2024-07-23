ARM Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 23

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,215 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,042,618.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $180.0 for ARM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ARM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ARM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $29.9 $29.55 $29.9 $140.00 $149.4K 2.6K 207 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $30.35 $29.75 $29.75 $140.00 $148.7K 2.6K 332 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.7 $15.25 $15.7 $180.00 $65.9K 467 142 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $16.0 $15.85 $15.85 $180.00 $63.4K 467 182 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.65 $15.4 $15.4 $180.00 $61.6K 467 100

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 685,411, with ARM's price down by -0.39%, positioned at $162.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ARM Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $179.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $190. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $169.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

