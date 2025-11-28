Arm Holdings' Power Efficiency Sets the Stage for AI and IoT Expansion

Arm Holdings’ ARM foundational advantage in power-efficient chip architecture continues to anchor its dominance in mobile computing, but its influence extends far beyond smartphones and tablets. Long known for enabling energy-saving designs for Apple AAPL, Qualcomm QCOM and Samsung, ARM is becoming increasingly central as these companies accelerate their focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

ARM’s unique ability to deliver high performance with minimal power makes its architecture ideal for an era where intelligence is embedded everywhere, from wearables to edge devices and cloud infrastructure. AI models are being deployed across a wide array of consumer and enterprise products, and Arm’s flexible, power-thrifty designs are being adopted to support these new workloads. Apple continues to rely on Arm-based architecture for its M-series chips as it deepens AI integration across its devices. Qualcomm is using ARM designs to drive AI-enhanced smartphones and automotive platforms, while Samsung leverages ARM’s technology across mobile, consumer electronics and its expanding Exynos portfolio targeting AI and IoT applications.

The reliance of these major tech players on Arm Holdings is not only consistent but also strengthening. As Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung scale their AI ambitions and broaden their IoT ecosystems, they depend even more on Arm’s ability to deliver power-efficient performance at global scale. ARM’s ongoing push to optimize its architecture for machine learning and edge computing ensures tight alignment with the emerging needs of its top customers.

As a result, Arm Holdings is evolving from a mobile-centric enabler to a critical AI and IoT infrastructure layer for the world’s leading device makers, solidifying its strategic importance across the broader technology landscape.

ARM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has gained 7.5% year to date compared to the industry’s 51% rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ARM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 25X, well above the industry’s 8X. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARM’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

