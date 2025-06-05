Arm Holdings' Power Efficiency Poised for AI and IoT Growth

Arm Holdings’ ARM core strength in power-efficient chip architecture continues to secure its leadership in the mobile computing space, but its relevance is growing far beyond smartphones and tablets. Known for enabling sleek, energy-saving designs in devices from Apple AAPL, Qualcomm QCOM and Samsung, Arm’s role is expanding rapidly as these tech leaders shift their focus to the next wave: artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The company’s ability to deliver high performance on minimal power makes its chips ideal for the increasingly connected, intelligent world. AI models are being embedded in everything from wearables to cloud data centers, and ARM’s architecture, known for both flexibility and power thriftiness, is being adopted to meet these new demands. Apple, which already builds its M-series chips on ARM designs, continues to lean on that architecture as it deepens AI integration across devices. Qualcomm, long reliant on Arm for its Snapdragon processors, is driving AI-forward smartphones and automotive solutions. Meanwhile, Samsung not only incorporates ARM architecture in mobile and consumer electronics but is also exploring AI and IoT opportunities through its Exynos chips.

These companies’ reliance on Arm Holdings is not only sustained, it’s intensifying. As Apple, Qualcomm, and Samsung each scale their AI capabilities and broaden their IoT strategies, they are all tethered to ARM’s ability to deliver power efficiency at scale. Arm’s push to further optimize its architecture for machine learning and edge computing applications keeps it well-aligned with the future needs of its top clients.

In this context, ARM is no longer just the mobile chip enabler; it’s becoming an indispensable AI and IoT infrastructure layer for Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung, reinforcing its strategic position in the broader tech ecosystem.

ARM’s Price Performance, Valuation, Estimates

The stock has surged 11% in the past three months, significantly underperforming the industry’s 24% rally.

From a valuation standpoint, ARM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 28.31, well above the industry’s 8.12. It carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARM’s earnings has been on the decline over the past 30 days.

ARM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

