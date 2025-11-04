Arlo Technologies Set to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards?

Arlo Technologies ARLO is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.



ARLO expects third-quarter 2025 total revenues between $133 million and $143 million, with non-GAAP earnings projected at 12-18 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $138.98 million, suggesting 0.95% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates 36.36% year-over-year growth.

Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed in the remaining one, the average negative surprise being 8.04%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Before ARLO’s Q3 Results

Arlo Technologies is expected to have gained in the third quarter of 2025 from its strategic transition to a services-first business model, which continues to strengthen recurring revenue streams and expand margins. The increasing contribution from high-margin subscription offerings like Arlo Secure is likely to have supported revenue consistency and profitability during the quarter. Additionally, a growing subscriber base and deeper adoption of AI-powered premium features are anticipated to have bolstered Annual Recurring Revenue and enhanced operating leverage in the to-be-reported period.



Arlo Technologies’ Secure 6 platform, powered by AI and equipped with advanced features such as fire and audio detection and smart video search, likely delivered stronger customer engagement and conversion gains. The increase in ARPU above $15 and rising subscriber lifetime value point to solid demand for premium offerings, fueling improved monetization and retention. These trends are expected to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



Arlo Technologies is expected to have benefited in the third quarter of 2025 from its largest-ever product refresh, featuring over 100 new SKUs across its Essential, Pro and Ultra camera lines. The addition of Pan-Tilt Zoom designs and cost-effective powered models likely deepened retail relationships, improved channel visibility and fueled early sell-through ahead of the holiday season.



However, the volatile global tariff environment is expected to have adversely impacted Arlo Technologies’ performance in the third quarter of 2025. The company’s reliance on overseas manufacturing exposes it to higher import duties, which likely raised product costs and reduced hardware margins. Continued tariff volatility suggests that higher production expenses may have limited overall margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About ARLO Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arlo Technologies this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



ARLO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

