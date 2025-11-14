Arlo Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARLO

In trading on Friday, shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.58, changing hands as low as $14.50 per share. Arlo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARLO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.8401 per share, with $19.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.