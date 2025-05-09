ARLO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.50, changing hands as high as $12.20 per share. Arlo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARLO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.8401 per share, with $17.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.05.

