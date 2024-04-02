Arkon Energy Orders 27,700 New-Generation Bitcoin Mining Machines from Bitmain

Arkon Energy US Holdco LLC, a leading player in Bitcoin mining infrastructure, has placed a significant order with Bitmain Development Pte. Ltd. for 27,700 new-generation Bitcoin mining machines, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This purchase includes 14,200 T21 machines and 13,500 S21 machines, with deliveries slated to commence in June 2024.

“We are very excited to announce the purchase order of 6 EH/s worth of new generation Antminer S21s and T21s from Bitmain,” said Founder and Chairman, Josh Payne. “This transaction marks a turning point for Arkon, as we become a vertically integrated operator of both Hosting and Self Mining infrastructure across our portfolio of data centers in Texas and Ohio.”

Arkon, traditionally a hosting provider for Bitcoin mining customers, is pivoting towards self-mining operations with this purchase. The new machines boast an aggregate portfolio efficiency of less than 19 joules per terahash (J/TH), positioning Arkon to become one of the most efficient players in the Bitcoin mining sector post the upcoming halving event in April.

Currently operating with 117MW of approved capacity across two data centers in Ohio, Arkon has plans for significant expansion. They have binding agreements in place to develop additional sites in the United States, potentially boosting their operating capacity to 307MW, subject to successful funding and site development.

“Arkon has spent the last two years consolidating the distressed market for data center assets in some of the lowest-cost power markets in North America,” Payne continued. “Now we are taking the next step to vertically integrate the business with a purchase of a fleet of new generation miners, aiming to make Arkon one of the most efficient miners in the world.”

The news follows Arkon's announcement last week to list on Euronext Amsterdam through a business combination with BM3EAC Corp.

