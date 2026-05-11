ARKO Petroleum Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - ARKO Petroleum Corp. (APC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.08 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $4.53 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $1.344 billion from $1.347 billion last year.

ARKO Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.08 Mln. vs. $4.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.344 Bln vs. $1.347 Bln last year.

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