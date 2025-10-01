And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Optimize Strategy Index ETF, which lost 2,980,000 of its units, representing a 35.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of OPTZ, in morning trading today Warner BROS. Discovery is up about 0.1%, and Applovin is up by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: ARKK, OPTZ: Big ETF Outflows
