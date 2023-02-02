Arkin Moshe Increases Position in Oncorus (ONCR)

Fintel reports that Arkin Moshe has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of Oncorus Inc (ONCR). This represents 9.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 2, 2021 they reported 1.47MM shares and 5.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 70.98% and an increase in total ownership of 3.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 736.07% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oncorus is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 736.07% from its latest reported closing price of $0.43.

The projected annual revenue for Oncorus is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncorus. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 50.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ONCR is 0.0355%, an increase of 6.5188%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 16,599K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,148,977 shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 2,849,464 shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 2,377,031 shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,367,436 shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,914,594 shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,592 shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONCR by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Oncorus Background Information

At Oncorus, the company is focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. Oncorus is advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance potency without sacrificing safety, including greater capacity to encode transgenes to drive systemic immunostimulatory activity, retention of full replication competency to enable high tumor-killing potency, and orthogonal safety strategies to restrict viral activity to tumor cells. Its lead program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which we believe could potentially limit systemic toxicities.

