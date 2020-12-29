ARKG, ANEW: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ARKG ETF, which added 9,800,000 units, or a 15.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 35.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of ANEW, in morning trading today Activision Blizzard is down about 0.1%, and Netflix is up by about 1.6%.

