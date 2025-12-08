Arkema & Semcorp Form Alliance to Advance Battery Separator Development

Arkema S.A. ARKAY and Semcorp signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in battery-separator technologies and supporting Semcorp’s global expansion. ARKAY will supply its advanced materials and technical support to enable the deployment of Semcorp’s high-performance battery separators in key global markets, including electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics.

Battery separators play a vital role in lithium-ion batteries, as they ensure electrical isolation between the anode and cathode while allowing ions to move freely. The choice of materials and separator design has a direct impact on battery safety, performance efficiency, heat resistance and service life.

Arkema contributes to the partnership through its long-standing expertise in specialty materials. The company offers a portfolio tailored for battery-separator applications, including its Kynar PVDF fluoropolymers and Incellion acrylic solutions. These materials are designed to enhance safety, durability and performance, aligning with the rising demand for more reliable and high-efficiency lithium-ion batteries.

Semcorp, a major global producer of lithium-ion battery separators, views the collaboration as a way to strengthen its technological capabilities and accelerate the development of next-generation separator solutions while also supporting its expansion across international markets.

The MoU marks an important milestone for both companies, bringing together Arkema’s advanced materials expertise and Semcorp’s separator manufacturing know-how to speed up the development and global adoption of safer, high-performance battery separators across electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics.

The shares of ARKAY are down 21.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 26.2% decline.

