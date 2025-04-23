ARK Next Generation Internet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARKW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (Symbol: ARKW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.18, changing hands as high as $99.24 per share. ARK Next Generation Internet shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKW's low point in its 52 week range is $64 per share, with $126.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.94.

