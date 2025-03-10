ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (Symbol: ARKW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.50, changing hands as low as $90.59 per share. ARK Next Generation Internet shares are currently trading off about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKW's low point in its 52 week range is $64 per share, with $126.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.38.

