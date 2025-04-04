ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of ARK Next Generation Internet, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 24.3. A bullish investor could look at ARKW's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ARKW's low point in its 52 week range is $64 per share, with $126.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.06. ARK Next Generation Internet shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Seth Klarman Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPEU
Institutional Holders of UCO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.