ARK 3D Printing (PRNT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ARK 3D Printing ETF (Symbol: PRNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.48, changing hands as high as $22.50 per share. ARK 3D Printing shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.7704 per share, with $24.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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