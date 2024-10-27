Arizona Lithium Advances with Prairie Project Developments

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has completed flow testing at Pad #1 of its Prairie Lithium Project, with plans to convert the tested well into a production well. The company is advancing with its strategy, having completed drilling on Pad #2 and preparing Pad #3, while boasting a strong financial position with the recent sale of non-core acreage. Investors are keenly awaiting the release of completion results, which could impact the project’s valuation.

