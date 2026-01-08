Aritzia Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$138.89 million, or C$1.16 per share. This compares with C$74.07 million, or C$0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aritzia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$131.20 million or C$1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.7% to C$1.040 billion from C$728.70 million last year.

Aritzia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

