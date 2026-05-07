Aritzia Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$134.27 million, or C$1.12 per share. This compares with C$99.64 million, or C$0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aritzia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$138.23 million or C$1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to C$1.185 billion from C$895.11 million last year.

Aritzia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$134.27 Mln. vs. C$99.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.12 vs. C$0.84 last year. -Revenue: C$1.185 Bln vs. C$895.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 900 M To $ 925 M

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