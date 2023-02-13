Aristeia Capital Increases Position in Global Partner Acquisition (GPAC)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp. (GPAC). This represents 7.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 7.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Partner Acquisition. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPAC is 0.04%, an increase of 45.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.12% to 4,242K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cowen And Company holds 522K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPAC by 51.86% over the last quarter.

RPHYX - RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Retail Class holds 505K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 159K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 146K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 92.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPAC by 1,068.50% over the last quarter.

CBLVX - CrossingBridge Low Duration High Yield Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 139K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 90.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPAC by 997.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.