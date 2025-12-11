Arista Scales Up Campus Wireless With VESPA Tech: Stock to Aid?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET recently announced the introduction of a new technology that will help enterprises build large, reliable, cloud-managed Wi-Fi networks in universities, hospitals, and corporate campuses. Arista’s new Virtual Ethernet Segment with Proxy ARP (VESPA) enables enterprise customers to create a large roaming domain, allowing users to move across campus without disconnections.



VESPA supports more than 5,00,000 devices and 30,000 wireless access points, and works with multi-vendor Wi-Fi clients. It enables fast, seamless roaming everywhere on campus. VESPA utilizes data-center technologies like Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) and Ethernet VPN (EVPN) to handle mobility at a massive scale. Arista access points form tunnels to Wi-Fi gateways and send simplified information. With the help of the MAC Rewrite Offload technique, Arista handles thousands of clients efficiently.



Arista’s VESPA will solve problems of scale and resiliency. It will minimize disruptions associated with the multiple roaming domain requirement, creating zero downtime for mission-critical apps and faster failover.



Arista has also upgraded its Autonomous Virtual Assist (AVA) for delivering network insights and AI operations. It uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to analyze network telemetry information, and also helps in faster troubleshooting and quick issue deduction. Products like VESPA and AVA will help Arista to deliver a massively scalable, cloud-driven wireless mobility and AI-powered network operations in the future, making it more competitive in the market.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Arista faces competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. On Dec. 2, HPE unveiled new AIOps features and unified hardware for a consistent, autonomous networking experience across Aruba Central and Mist. HPE also launched “Helios,” an AI rack-scale solution with industry-first scale-up Ethernet networking in collaboration with Broadcom on the same day.



Cisco recently inked a multi-year partnership with Madison Square Garden to modernize and secure its networking infrastructure for advanced digital experiences. Cisco also launched the Unified Edge platform, an integrated computing, networking, storage, and security system. The company is investing in advancing spatial intelligence models by starting World Labs Technologies to back spatial AI.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have surged 23.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 2.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.68, above the industry average of 4.92.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 3.2% to $2.88 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have increased 3.4% to $3.31.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

