Arise AB (OM:ARISE) Price Target Increased by 17.72% to 66.64

The average one-year price target for Arise AB (OM:ARISE) has been revised to 66,64 kr / share. This is an increase of 17.72% from the prior estimate of 56,61 kr dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37,37 kr to a high of 89,25 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.15% from the latest reported closing price of 43,80 kr / share.

Arise AB Maintains 2.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.85%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 3.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arise AB. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARISE is 0.01%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 134K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARISE by 6.19% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 118K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARISE by 0.77% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARISE by 4.44% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 34K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARISE by 22.49% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.