Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $25 from $20 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to $25 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “solid” Q3 results and management increased its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance “again.” The next leg for the stock will come as the company proves its strong 2024 margin performance is sustainable into 2025, says the analyst, who adds “we think it is,” and as free cash flow supports additional shareholder returns.

