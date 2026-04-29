ARIS to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Aris Mining Corporation ARIS is set to release its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aris Mining’s first-quarter earnings has moved up 37.5% to 77 cents per share. The figure reflects a 381.2% surge from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 16 cents per share.

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Aris Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

Over the trailing four quarters, Aris Mining’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same in the remaining three quarters. ARIS has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of a negative 3.53%. The trend is shown in the chart below.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for ARIS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aris Mining this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Aris Mining is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: ARIS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Aris Mining’s Q1 Performance

The company reported consolidated gold production of 74.3 thousand ounces, marking a 36% increase from the year-ago quarter. Output from Segovia reached 66.6 thousand ounces, up 40% year over year, while production at Marmato rose 8% to 7.8 thousand ounces.

Aris Mining sold roughly 74.8 thousand ounces of gold in the quarter, reflecting a 4% year-over-year increase, at an average realized price exceeding $4,860 per ounce. In comparison, the company sold 54.8 thousand ounces at an average price of $2,855 per ounce in the prior-year period. This resulted in revenues of approximately $364 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 136% from $154.1 million a year earlier.

Apart from higher volumes and prices, Aris Mining’s disciplined cost control is expected to have aided its earnings in the quarter.

ARIS Stock’s Price Performance

Aris Mining stock has surged 238.3% in a year compared with the industry’s 79.7% growth.



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How are Aris Mining’s Peers Placed in Q1?

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has moved down 18% over the past 60 days to 73 cents per share. Despite the revision, the consensus mark for Eldorado Gold suggests a 160.7% surge from the year-ago actual.

IAMGOLD IAG is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has moved down 5.6% over the past 60 days to 51 cents per share. The consensus mark suggests a 410% surge from the year-ago actual.

A Stock to Consider

Here is one Basic Materials stock, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

CF Industries CF, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

CF Industries’ earnings for the quarter are pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.15%.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aris Mining Corporation (ARIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.