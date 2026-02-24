Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS) Price Target Increased by 11.02% to 34.42

The average one-year price target for Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS) has been revised to $34.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.02% from the prior estimate of $31.01 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from the latest reported closing price of $28.80 / share.

Aris Mining Maintains 0.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.62%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Mining. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 37.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARIS is 0.66%, an increase of 31.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.61% to 8,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 3,461K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares , representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 4.09% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 1,582K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,991K shares , representing a decrease of 341.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 72.83% over the last quarter.

APDPX - Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Advisor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 5.02% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 802K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 29.27% over the last quarter.

COLO - Global X MSCI Colombia ETF holds 416K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 17.02% over the last quarter.

