Aris Mining Secures $450M for Strategic Growth

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining has successfully closed a $450 million senior notes offering, aimed at redeeming existing notes and supporting its growth strategy. The notes, due in 2029, were priced at a favorable 8.00%, reflecting strong investor confidence and enabling Aris Mining to extend debt maturity while boosting cash reserves. The company is poised for expansion with ongoing projects in Colombia and further growth opportunities in the Americas.

